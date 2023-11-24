Staff at cake shop owned by mum of teen killed in car crash urge customers to support business

Crystal's Cupcakes, based at Sweetlake in Shrewsbury, is run by Crystal Owen, the mother of Harvey Owen, who tragically died in the incident near Garreg, along with his friends Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, and Hugo Morris.

In a post on social media staff at the business spoke of how they wanted to support her and encouraged people not to avoid the shop after noting that it had been very quiet, adding that the lack of visitors was no doubt "out of respect for Crystal".

They said: "From the team; we want to reach out to our customers.

"During this difficult time obviously the last thing on Crystal’s mind is the business so we are acting on her behalf to try to continue business as usual supporting her in any way possible.

"Crystal has stressed to the team her desire to ensure the security of our jobs.

"Unfortunately we have noticed a significant reduction in sales this week which no doubt is out of respect for Crystal.

"Can we please ask for your continued support. As from tomorrow we will be taking over all the social media pictures, advertising and messages."