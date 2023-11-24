National award for Telford business star Aleesha

Aleesha Skett, 28, who became a Senior Human Resource Consultant in just three years, was named Young Business Woman of the Year at The National Business Women’s Awards 2023

Aleesha, from Donnington in Telford, successfully completed a two-year apprenticeship with The HR Dept Shropshire before being promoted to a leading role as a Senior HR Consultant in 2023, working with local SMEs across the region.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled and totally surprised with this national recognition.

“A great deal of work has gone into developing The HR Dept business across Shropshire in recent years. I’ve been very fortunate to have played a part in that success both as an Apprentice and now a qualified Senior Consultant.”

The National Business Women’s Awards 2023 were held in the Hilton Hotel, Wembley, north London last week.

Now in their seventh year, the awards strive to offer business women a platform of their own to celebrate their incredible achievements and rewards.

Last year the National Business Women’s Awards 2023 recognised company director Niamh Kelly as the ‘Business Woman of the Year.’