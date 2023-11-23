Trio honoured as they celebrate combined 75 years with Shropshire business

Morris Property presented awards to stalwarts Pete Allworth, Phil Griffiths, and Martin Weaver, who have together contributed more than 75 years to the company.

Pete joined the company as a carpenter in 1996, working on leisure and healthcare projects.

Moving on to larger housing and commercial projects, he progressed from foreman to site manager and today, he is leading the 28-acre site at Stadium Point in Shrewsbury.

Contracts Manager Phil has clocked up 25 years with the company while Martin, who joined the company in 1998, is busy maintaining the company’s portfolio of 200 properties.

Chris and Robin Morris organised a special celebration for Pete, Phil, and Martin.

The milestone was marked with the presentation of engraved gold rotary watches, symbolising the timeless commitment the three have shown to the company.

The celebration continued with lunch at the recently refurbished Mytton and Mermaid, where the Morris brothers reflected on the journey and achievements of Pete, Phil, and Martin, sharing anecdotes and praising their loyalty.

“Our company is built on the foundation of dedicated people who bring passion and commitment to their work every day and we are grateful to Pete, Phil, and Martin for their combined 75 years of service” said Chris, Director of Morris Property. “It is an honour to celebrate this milestone with them, to express our appreciation and we look forward to many more years of working together.”