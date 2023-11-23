Shrewsbury traders ready for busy Christmas as town approaches full occupancy

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) says the town centre remains a popular draw for retail and hospitality businesses, and the few vacant units are either under offer or subject to strong interest from potential new tenants.

It comes after Shrewsbury was this month highlighted as one of the seven prettiest towns for Christmas shopping in a national report.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which represents around 500 businesses, said: “We have welcomed dozens of new businesses to the town centre throughout this year, and it’s great to see very few empty units as we get into the peak shopping season of the year.

“From national chains to small independent retailers, Shrewsbury is continuing to add to its fantastic array of shops, bars and restaurants.

“St Mary’s Street, Wyle Cop and Pride Hill are either at or very close to full occupancy, and we understand any empty units are quickly attracting interest.

“There’s no doubt that the trading environment is tough at the moment, but Shrewsbury’s national appeal has been clear to see with the number of new businesses moving to the town during the past 12 months.

“The shopping experience in Shrewsbury is better than ever during the Christmas period, with a wonderful festive atmosphere, so we would urge people to please support their local traders rather than doing their Christmas shopping online.

“We also have Small Business Saturday coming up on December 2, which is a national campaign to encourage people to support the small businesses which are so vital to our local economy.”

Vonny Simons, owner of The Toy Box in Wyle Cop, said the support from shoppers in the run-up to Christmas was vital.

She said: “Christmas is always an important time of year for retail shops, and we really do rely on the support of our local customers.

“A town centre like Shrewsbury offers so much more than you can get online - it's a proper shopping experience and you simply never know what you might find as you browse the huge variety of shops we have here.”

Debbie Carvell, owner of two independent town centre stores – Carvèll on the square and Carvèll Lingerie and Swimwear – said Shrewsbury was a special place at Christmas.

She added: “I am so proud of my two newly re-branded stores in Shrewsbury and am very much looking forward to a busy few weeks ahead.

“You cannot replicate the experience of the high street through an online purchase – especially when it comes to clothing and lingerie.

“As business owners we support each other too, so we look forward to buying presents from other shops and of course supporting the hospitality industry across the town over the Christmas period.”