Shropshire businesses inspired by Nottingham Forest and England legend

The team from Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants and neighbouring company Kingsland Wealth Management, in Shrewsbury, organised an evening of football with Stuart Pearce at Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s Croud Meadow.

His appearance was as a result of Dyke Yaxley and Kingsland Wealth Management’s corporate partnership with the League Managers’ Association.

And thanks to the generosity of their guests, the firm has raised over £1,500 for its two chosen charities; The Buddy Bag Foundation and the Shrewsbury Food Hub.

Dyke Yaxley managing director Marie Bramwell welcomed everyone to the event before former Sky Sports News HQ reporter Pete Colley hosted a question and answer session with the star guest.

“We were delighted so many of our clients and contacts were able to join us on the night and it was wonderful to hear from Stuart about his long and distinguished career," said Marie.

"Our chosen charities will benefit from the generous donations received and we can’t thank everyone enough for the support they gave to such important causes.”

Pearce began his career with non-league Wealdstone and was spotted by Coventry City. Two years later, he made the switch to Nottingham Forest to work under Brian Clough, spending the next 12 years there, becoming club captain and being capped by England.

He went on to play for Newcastle, West Ham United and Manchester City before hanging up his boots in 2001.

Better known as “Psycho”, he won 78 caps for England, scoring five times and playing in two World Cups.