Scheme to help enhance street in Oswestry

The planters and seating provide the finishing touches to the scheme, said Adele Nightingale, BID Manager, who hopes the changes will make for an even more attractive place to shop and dwell in town.

“We really want to thank the staff from Kier for their patience and support in situating the planters, and preparing them for planting," she said."Also, thanks to Gillhams for kindly looking after the teams; to Louise from Environmental Associates for all her hard work overseeing the planting; and an especial thank you to the Oswestry in Bloom team for doing an amazing job planting up with great care and enthusiasm!”

Tim Morris, co-owner of Church Street bookshop, Booka, welcomed the improvements.

“It was great to see the new planters going in,” he said. “It all helps to green-up the town centre, making it an even more pleasant environment for everyone.”

Following the planters installation, BID plan to clean up the area, then, once the planting has bedded in, will be adding bark and capping off the planters.