Autumn Statement 'a missed opportunity' says Shrewsbury fitness boss

Dave Courteen, Managing Director of health and fitness club The Shrewsbury Club, said the Government had missed an opportunity to support a sector that contributes so much to the health and wellbeing of the nation.

“We are at a time where the pressure on the NHS is at a record high," he said. "By providing people with an active lifestyle we are helping the NHS enormously through preventing cardiac illnesses and skeletal injuries as well providing a huge support to people who may be susceptible to mental health illnesses.

“We have been calling for a reduction in VAT for health club membership which would do so much to support the industry and reward those people who have taken the initiative to proactively look after their health.

"VAT on health club memberships is a tax on active lifestyle and is a short sighted strategy by the Government.”

Whilst welcoming the extension of the relief on business rates, Mr Courteen was more cautious over the increase in the living wage.

“We absolutely value our staff and are always looking to reward them as best we can," he said.

"However, we can’t hide from the fact that payroll is our biggest cost and a 10 per cent increase in is going to be a huge increase for us to swallow without having to recoup this cost through the fees we charge our members and guests,” he added.