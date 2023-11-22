West Midlands businesses give their verdict on Autumn Statement

The statement included the announcement of a two per cent cut in National Insurance, taking the rate down from 12 per cent to 10 per cent in January for more than 27 million workers.

There are changes to National Insurance rates for self-employed business people, and ‘full expensing’ to make many investments fully tax-deductible.

The chancellor said he planned to introduce 110 measures to increase the UK’s productivity.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

There was a £50 million investment pledge over the next two years aimed at increasing the number of apprentices in engineering and “key growth sectors” where there are shortages.

The statement also included £4.5bn of funding for “strategic manufacturing sectors” over a five-year period from 2025.

Mr Hunt also touched further investment zones in the West Midlands, Greater Manchester and the East Midlands, which would “help catalyse over £3.4 billion of private investment and 65,000 new jobs”.

A new investment zone would be based in Wales, “in the fantastic region of Wrexham and Flintshire” which was welcome as by businesses in mid-Wales.

Wayne Carter, managing director of Telford manufacturing company Fabweld Steel Products, said the Chancellor’s funding boost for the manufacturing sector was a “pleasant surprise” and particularly welcomed the focus to support plans for net zero transition.

The company, which designs access covers for the water, energy and security industries, is committed to operating in a sustainable way and reducing its impact on the environment and has installed solar panels and implemented changes to reduce direct emissions and the emissions related to its energy use.

FSP Managing Director, Wayne Carter

Mr Carter said: “The Chancellor’s £4.5bn investment programme shows a real commitment to the industry. But it’s his £960m Green Industries Growth Accelerator that’s really caught our eye. This could prove invaluable.

“Supply chain issues caused by Covid and volatile energy prices highlighted how vulnerable our industry was to geopolitical and world events. That’s why we wanted to take back control – with investment in the greenest way possible – to benefit the planet, the business, customers and employees.

“We’re now seeing our commitment to clean energy at FSP paying off, but we’ve been lobbying local government and parliament for support for a while now, so to feel heard is a huge relief.

“But the fight’s not over yet. All we can do is hope that this investment proves to be transformative for the sector. The UK remains a world-leader in cutting emissions, having decarbonised faster than any G7 country since 1990, but we’ve still a long way to go for manufacturing to play its part in achieving Net Zero by 2050.”

Henrietta Brearley

Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce (GBCC) CEO Henrietta Brealey said: "There were a number of announcements in today’s Autumn Statement which will land well with the business community as we emerge from a turbulent period in our recent history.

“It was pleasing to see the Chancellor back a number of our calls in a bid to drive investment and reduce cost pressures – namely the move towards full expensing, restructuring of pension funds, reforming the R&D tax reliefs system and extending business rate relief for hospitality and retail firms.

“It was also reassuring to see the Chancellor commit to plans to simplify the planning process in order to speed up the delivery of infrastructure projects.

“Given the current labour market pressures, additional funding for Apprenticeships is also welcome, however, offering businesses more flexibility on how they spend their levy funding would have made the measure even more effective.

“In particular, the confirmation of the West Midlands Investment Zone is a major boost for the region, creating thousands of jobs for local people and offers a vital opportunity to leverage private sector investment.”

Neil Lloyd

Neil Lloyd, managing partner of Shropshire's FBC Manby Bowdler, said the Chancellor’s decision to make full expensing permanent would be welcomed by firms.

He said: “Every business needs regular investment if it is to grow and thrive, and extending this tax relief will provide certainty for business owners and could persuade many to commit to the new buildings, equipment and jobs that their business needs.

“This tax relief is expensive though, costing the Treasury about £10bn a year, so the Chancellor will have to offset it with less popular policies elsewhere.

“For small businesses, which account for the vast majority of enterprises across Shropshire and the West Midlands, the package of 110 measures to support business growth is also welcomed as is plans for the new West Midlands investment zone.”

Steve Owen, managing director of Pave Aways

Steven Owen, managing director of the leading Shropshire construction company Pave Aways, said Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement included some positive announcements.

He said: “I wholeheartedly welcome the Chancellor’s focus on business and growth, particularly business tax cuts and the extension of the “full expensing” tax relief scheme which is vital to support investment.

“The creation of an Investment Zone focused on Wrexham will bring a big boost to North East Wales and the 110 measures to drive growth will deliver a huge boost for the many small Shropshire and Mid Wales contractors and businesses which make up our supply chain.

“We are passionate about supporting and developing the economy of our local community and I am delighted the Chancellor has recognised the need to help this vital sector.

"I also welcome the changes to the planning system announced in the Autumn Statement. The country needs new homes and we need to get the property market moving again, so anything which removes barriers to planning and development is a positive move.”

Anton Gunter, managing director at Global Freight Services in Telford, said the decision by the Chancellor to support small business growth was to be welcomed.

He added: “We very much welcome the package of measures announced to support business growth for SMEs and in particular the move to strengthen support for exporting.

“The opportunities for small businesses to export their products and services globally are huge whether they operate from a garden shed or multiple production sites and so anything that encourages more businesses to trade internationally has to be a good thing.

“As a nation we need to be more ambitious and making sure companies can sell their goods into global markets confidently is essential.”

Mr Gunter also welcomed plans for the new West Midlands Investment Zone saying this would also put a real focus on business growth across the region.

Chris Turton

Chris Turton, founder of Shrewsbury-based Ecommerce Intelligence, a £1 million business which helps businesses sell on Amazon, said: “The chancellor has appeared to listen to, and responded to the lobbying of the business community in providing more support.

“Many businesses have been struggling to invest as they face the challenges of high interest rates, skills shortages and difficult trading conditions.

“Recent rises in business costs not only threaten companies’ survival, but ultimately results in higher product prices across the board adding further to financial pressure to the public.”

Manny Athwal, founder of the UK's largest coding school, Wolverhampton-based School of Coding, said: “Any support which can be provided to smaller businesses to enable them to keep up with the radical and irreversible digital shift is welcome news and I’m certain many business owners will be able to take advantage of tax reductions to help them grow.

“Although we are still a relatively young company, we have already made great strides in the education sector and through our work with the UK government and other major organisations such as the European Council.

“We have exciting plans for our future and our key driver is our desire to expose as many people as possible to coding and cyber security which is becoming more and more important for future careers.”

Karen McLellan

Karen McLellan, Financial Director of iconsys, a specialist in the integration of automation, control systems, robotics, and autonomous vehicles said: "There is a definite attempt to improve business confidence today from the Chancellor and, without doubt, the permanent implementation of the ‘super-deduction’ scheme will be welcomed by many given the cash flow benefit and relative ease of the scheme.

"This will be a huge boost to improve the viability of future investment plans for many of our clients and our own ongoing growth and expansion plans.

"That said, this must be balanced against high interest rates which won’t be falling any time soon, which may counter investment plans. The OBR have now downgraded economic growth rates for 2024 and 2025 and the Bank of England are predicting that the economy will be stagnant for some time to come. Therefore, whilst it’s great to see this announcement today, we need a stable economic framework to be able to truly capitalise on it.

"Also welcome was the Chancellor’s recent announcement of a long-term strategy for 2025-2030, with a £4.5bn fund for the advanced manufacturing sector – a range of loans and grants that will be available to sectors that we serve, including automotive, aerospace, and green energy to improve the transition to Net Zero and improve competitiveness.

"This is sorely needed and long overdue, as we are clearly lagging behind many of our European counterparts. It’s also encouraging to see the creation of further expansion of investment zones, especially in the West Midlands where our smart factory is based.

"Finally, the announcement of £50m funding to increase apprentices in engineering and other areas where there is a skills shortage is very welcome. This comes at a time when we are already investing in the development of our own online academy to train the cream of future engineering talent to address the shortfall.

"Whereas the announcement is welcome, the amount dedicated to it seems a drop in the ocean of what is needed in the long-term to secure future talent acquisition.”

Rachel Laver, the chief executive of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, said moves to reduce business taxation and promote economic growth were welcome in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis and economic difficulties of the last year.

But she said the Government needed to do more to help businesses meet their Net Zero and environmental responsibilities.

“The focus on business growth in today’s statement was certainly welcome and something we would hope is carried through into March’s Budget and beyond,” Rachel said.

“The abolition of Class 2 National Insurance and reduction of the rate in Class 4 are a boost for our self-employed business community. Small businesses too will benefit from the freezing of the small business multiplier and we’re pleased the Chancellor has extended 75 per cent business rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure until 2025.

“The long-term commitment around full expensing will help businesses invest and plan whilst the cut in employee National Insurance will put more money back in workers’ pockets.

“But there needs to be support for businesses to help them do the right thing in regard to the environment and Net Zero. The success of our Marches Energy Grant – which offers firms an energy audit and grant help to introduce energy-saving and Net Zero measures – shows that the appetite is there for such measures.

“There is a need for the Government to drive the change required and work with organisations such as the Marches Growth Hub – the LEP’s business support service – to ensure that businesses are given every opportunity to innovate and take action to reduce emissions and protect the future of the planet.

"Encouraging the take-up of new technologies, promoting innovation and working with business and partners to fill the UK’s skills gap can help drive the growth the country needs and boost productivity in a truly sustainable way.”