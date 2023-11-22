Shrewsbury recruitment business 'honoured' at nomination

The Recruitment & Employment Confederation awards are the most prestigious industry awards a recruitment company can achieve.

DMOS People has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Company to Work For‘ category, in a business with up to 20 employees.

DMOS People is projected to turnover £5 million this year. Stuart Danks launched the business back in 2015, initially focussing on temporary and temporary to permanent recruitment.

Year by year he grew the team and the business offering, and by 2021, pulled his multiple recruitment strands under the group name of DMOS People.

The team will be attending the awards nights at the Royal Lancaster London in Hyde Park on November 23rd to find out if they have scooped the award.

Founder and director, Stuart Danks, said, “The REC Awards celebrate the best in UK recruitment, so we’re honoured to be a finalist and have our name placed amongst the cream of the crop in the recruitment world.

"It’s a testament to how hard we’ve worked to grow the business. It’s wonderful to be recognised as a great company to work for. We’re a people-focused business, so to us, it’s a no-brainer that we should look after our staff, nurture their talent, and create a company culture where they can thrive.

“We’re looking forward to the awards night. Even if we don’t win, we’re already incredibly proud to have been shortlisted for the award.”