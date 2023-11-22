Shrewsbury BID welcomes business rate relief extension

More than 300 traders in Shrewsbury town centre have been eligible for a 75 per cent discount on business rates since April, which is now being extended for another year.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Along with other BIDs across the UK, we have been arguing for a number of years that business rates have risen to incredibly challenging levels so this increased discount is very welcome.

“We have calculated that around 313 retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in the town centre have been eligible to receive the 75% discount, which is a welcome boost in the face of rising operating costs.

“The Chancellor’s statement contained good news for the hospitality industry, with the freeze in alcohol duty sure to be welcomed as long as it is able to be reflected in the prices seen by traders.”