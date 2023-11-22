Thomas Peach will shut Sluice Juice, in St Mary's Street, Newport, at the end of December after seven and a half years and fears more independent businesses could follow suit.

He said this year's closure of St Mary's Street because of safety concerns about the nearby Royal Victoria Hotel hadn't helped business.

General footfall in that area of the town centre, the cost-of-living crisis and high energy bills had all been impacted, added.

Thomas said: "There's not much I can do about it sadly, as the footfall just isn't here anymore.

"I don't know whether it's just a St Mary's Street thing. The town seems generally busy and the high street can be rammed sometimes but it's dead here.

"But we don't get custom down this side, which is strange. I fear for other shops down here as well, as lot are telling me that they are struggling at the minute."

He added: "When Covid came in, it pushed people online, which is understandable and things have never really come back since.

"We had the road closure here in St Mary's Street which forced the issue even more and I had a break-in as well, which cost me a huge amount in window fee repairs so I just thought, enough is enough. You can only take so much and the stress has been immense.

"Everyone who owns their business will understand it can be herd, paying yourself a silly amount a month and thinking: 'How am I going to pay the rent?'"

"Last winter, I was sitting in the freezing cold in the shop with no heating on because I knew how much it would cost. You sit in the cold to keep your company going and that's not a normal thing. You wouldn't do that in any other workplace."

He said he had also become saddened by issues within the vaping industry.

"I'm championing quitting smoking, not starting vaping," he said. "It can be an amazing thing – it stopped me from smoking completely and it does need to be championed.

"Disposables are the issue. Before they came around children could never get hold of vaping products. Now it's heartbreaking to see kids as young as 10 or 11 vaping. It has put a black mark on the industry."

Thomas said he will now take up a position as a chef at Wrekin College in January and will continue to trade as Sluice Juice online.

"It’s been a crazy seven-and-a-half years," he said."I’m very proud of what I have managed to create and I have met some amazing people. Thank you to all of the amazing customers over the years, and the friends that stayed with me and supported me – not just in the fun times but the horrible times too!"