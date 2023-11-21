Campaign to grow business in Shrewsbury launching in new year

The ‘Work in Shrewsbury’ programme will include a national campaign to promote the benefits of living and working in the town, as well as providing resources to retain young talent and help existing businesses to grow.

The campaign, which has received £320,430 from the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will centre around a new online platform, highlighting inspiring case studies and delivering a programme of masterclass events across all sectors of the business community.

The investment will also help to bring a series of publicly accessible high-speed wi-fi networks to the town centre, as well as funding a ‘Future Shrewsbury’ business grant scheme.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the project would support existing businesses as well as attract new talent and investment into the town.

He added: “We all know what a fantastic place Shrewsbury is to do business, and the Work in Shrewsbury campaign will demonstrate the many reasons why people should consider relocating here.

“There will be a number of key elements of the campaign. The Work in Shrewsbury website will be the focal point of all activities, including high-quality videos and case studies to showcase what a thriving business scene we have here in the county town.

“There will be a masterclass events programme to help individuals and businesses grow their skills and find new opportunities.

“Another important strand of work will be encouraging young people who have grown up in Shrewsbury to stay in their hometown to grow their career rather than feeling the need to move to a larger town or city.

“As part of the project we will also be expanding our data dashboard to give businesses and entrepreneurs even more information to help them target new markets and attract more customers.”

Ann Tudor, of TCA Accountants and a member of the Shrewsbury BID board, said the project was a key priority for the BID over the coming years.

“Attracting and retaining talented business owners and entrepreneurs is key to the ongoing success of any town,” she added.

“We want to celebrate the many successful companies which already call Shrewsbury home and highlight to people across the country why Shrewsbury is such a fantastic place to live and work.

“The project will see us working even more closely with a range of partners to bring more skills and more jobs to the town, helping to grow the local economy both now and into the future.”