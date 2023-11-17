Shrewsbury MP hosts delegation as British-Polish economic ties discussed

Mr Kawczynski is chairman of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Poland and welcomed representatives of some of the country's leading energy companies, including Orlen SA.

The group visited ITM Power, a UK company that designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers high efficiency and scalable proton exchange membranes (PEM) electrolysers used for the production of green hydrogen.

The company's electrolyser technology is used in a variety of applications, including energy storage, transportation, and industrial decarbonisation.

The delegates then met Mr Kawczynski at Westminster and he said: "I am enormously proud to see numerous Polish companies coming to the UK to seek expertise and partnerships with our British economic champions, the UK Finance and other institutions.

"It is increasingly visible that European companies see the UK as a leader in energy transformation that they can learn from.

"They also see us a gateway to numerous global economic markets, such as the CPTPP (The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership)."

Daniel with the delegation

"When we left the European Union, they said we would be too small and inconsequential to sign our own financial trade agreements.

"We have actually signed 95, all of which are either commensurate to what we had in the European Union or in certain cases slightly better which I believe is an extraordinary achievement.

"We have entered the CPTPP which is predicted to go from 16 per cent to 25 per cent of world trade over the next 20 years. The transpacific partnership connected our country to the world’s fastest growing economies."

He added: "Polish companies were very keen to exchange experiences and they were fascinated to learn about our growth and opportunities to cooperate and how joint ventures with British companies could facilitate better terms for them in Far East.

"As the chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Poland I look forward to further promoting strong British-Polish economic ties, which will greatly benefit our Shropshire and British economy."