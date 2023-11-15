Oswestry Job Centre works with The Range as 30 staff recruited

The firm, which sells home, leisure and garden equipment, signed a 15-year lease on Oswestry’s former Morrison’s building on Station Road in September.

It has confirmed that the store will open on December 8 and Louise Johnson, Partnership Manager for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, at the Department for Work and Pensions, Work and Health Service said jobs teams had been supporting recruitment.

"Over two days of high activity more than 80 people had interviews," she said. "And 30 job offers have already made. The Range are contacting successful candidates directly."

She added a Careers Fair will be taking place at Shrewsbury Job Centre on November 29.