Customer excellence award for Telford's Greenhous

The award is presented to just 28 Vauxhall retailers each year, recognising excellence in quality and service when it comes to customer satisfaction in both sales and aftersales.

Steve Thomas, General Manager at Greenhous Vauxhall, said: “As one of only 28 sites selected from the entire Vauxhall network, this recognition is not just an award; it's a reflection of our colleague’s dedication and hard work.

"This achievement highlights our position in a highly competitive market and our team's efforts to go above and beyond in every customer interaction have set a benchmark in the industry.”

The Customer Excellence Award is awarded by Vauxhall and Thomas added: "Winning the Customer Excellence Award 2023 is a remarkable accomplishment for our team.

"It reflects our collective effort in building a customer-centric experience that puts the needs and satisfaction of our customers at the forefront.

"We look forward to continuing our journey, providing excellent customer service, and remaining a leader of excellence in customer satisfaction within the Vauxhall network."