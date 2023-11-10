SYA - All About Youth bid farewell to their old home in Upton Lane Shrewsbury with a special leaving party in September and demolition of the building started in November.

Now Shrewsbury-based R1 Construction, the firm contracted to carry out the project, has started its work.

A grand opening ceremony will be hosted at the new building when work is completed next year.

The project has been made possible thanks to a £1.5m Youth Investment Fund grant, which is funded by the Government and delivered by Social Investment Business in partnership with National Youth Agency, Resonance, and the Key Fund.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Social Investment Business made the announcement earlier this year - revealing SYA as one of 43 youth services across England to be awarded a grant to transform and level up opportunities for young people.

Claire Purcell, community engagement and fundraising manager at SYA, said: “We are very excited that construction has started on our new headquarters and can’t wait to see the building when it is finished.

“It’s all come about quite quickly really considering we only heard of our grant success just over six months or so ago. It’s been amazing and our thanks go to all those people who have made it possible.

“PSG – a subsidiary of Shropshire Council – was commissioned as independent construction consultants to manage the project and Shropshire Council agreed a 99-year lease under the capital asset transfer scheme ahead of us starting the planning permission process.

“It has come together really well and culminated in local firm R1 Construction starting on the building this week. We are eagerly looking forward to seeing how it all takes shape over the coming months.

“Our work continues unaffected, delivering on our commitment to running youth clubs, groups and projects for young people and support of voluntary groups across the county.”

Alex Swancott, commercial director of R1 Construction, added: "We are delighted to have been appointed to construct what will be a fantastic facility for SYA and their future endeavours.

“It’s great to be delivering projects on our doorstep. Shropshire has an enviable network of contractors and suppliers, which we look forward to collaborating with to deliver for our community."