Telford manufacturer on course to plant 1,000 trees in 2023

Northwood Hygiene Products teamed up with Trees for Cities earlier this year and set a target to plant 500 trees across the UK in 12 months.

The firm has smashed its target and planted 809 trees in just nine months and Paul Mulready, marketing manager at Northwood, said: “We’re absolutely delighted and this puts us well on the way to plant 1000 trees by the end of 2023, doubling the number of trees we pledged to plant.

“We’re approaching National Tree Week, which marks the beginning of the tree planting season and it’s an important reminder of the impact that trees have on the environment and our communities, helping to remove carbon from the atmosphere and supporting good physical and mental health.

“We’re passionate about sustainability and the role that trees play in the environment and we’re committed to our alliance with Trees for Cities and doing our bit to ensure that towns and cities are greener and healthier spaces.”

Under its partnership with Trees for Cities, Northwood donates funds for trees to be planted in urban areas when customers sign up to install North Shore or Raphael dispensers.

Dozens of Northwood customers and end users have already helped Northwood support the scheme, which aims to make a social and environmental impact by engaging local residents to plant trees and bring the multiple benefits of urban trees into their community spaces.

Trees for Cities has planted more than 1.7 million trees since it was established in 1993 and the charity engaged with nearly 25,000 pupils in its school programme this year.

Northwood’s partnership with Trees for Cities is part of the firm’s overall commitment towards sustainability. It is one of a handful of companies in the UK that is fully vertically integrated, meaning it sells as well as converts parent reels.

Northwood collects more than 100,000 tonnes of recovered fibres and produces more than 70,000 recycled parent reels a year with 75 per cent of products made from recycled paper.