Base celebrates 20 years with rebrand and new board of directors

Having started as team of two in Shifnal in October 2003, Base – formerly known as Base Architects – has grown into a practice of 20 staff working across its offices in Shrewsbury, Chester and Conwy, and is now a leading industry player in architecture, planning and construction across the region.

In line with its ongoing growth and evolution, Base has rebranded, dropping ‘Architects’ from its name to better reflect its wider expertise in planning and construction management alongside architecture.

The new logo, branding and website reflect this shift and serve to demonstrate just how far Base has come and what its clients have come to expect of it.

This summer, the firm established a new Board of Directors with Base’s founder Carl Huntley moving into the role of company chairman, accompanied by Harry Reece as Managing Director and Bryn Jones and Ben Embrey as directors.

In addition, Base’s Chester team is about to move into significantly larger premises on Grosvenor Street at the gateway to the city centre, with new members of staff currently being recruited.

Harry said: “Base’s established reputation and experience in the commercial and residential sectors, together with our in-house planning and construction management expertise, meant the time was right for us to push the business forward into the next stage of its evolution.

"Our 20th birthday celebration seemed the perfect time to launch our new look and website and announce the exciting developments we are making to our growing business operation.”