£5,000 boost to help Telford firm's product growth

Beta ONE Innovations has received the support from First Enterprise-Enterprise Loans under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Beta ONE Innovations develops software projects, beginning with Yourl, a website hosting and design service.

It is now looking to expand the product range to e-commerce stores, online platforms, and educational apps.

Coming from tech backgrounds, co-founders Thomas Watts and David Tomlinson were inspired to use their expertise to run their own business.

Thomas's experience in IT for over 10 years with roles ranging from software developer to project manager, combined with David's experience as a website design manager for over five years, positions them for a successful journey ahead.

The funding from First Enterprise-Enterprise Loans will primarily be used to develop their new projects and reach a wider audience through advertising.

First Enterprise-Enterprise Loans provides government-backed business loans ranging from £500-£250,000 for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders.

The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

James Minott, Business Adviser at First Enterprise-Enterprise Loans, said: “It's been a pleasure working with them through this application journey.

"I strongly believe Beta ONE innovation will be a great success and I am honoured to support the first steps towards this.”