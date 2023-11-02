Agents appointed to market 'flagship scheme' in Shrewsbury

Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR) have been selected by Morris Property to handle Stadium Point on Oteley Road.

The site will provide flexible distribution warehousing and office space for new build and build-to-suit opportunities, with units ranging from 1,850-175,000 ft².

Liz Lowe, Head of Development at Morris Property, said: “We are delighted to once again be working with Towler Shaw Roberts on this exciting development.

"We value their experience and in-depth knowledge of local market conditions and look forward to early uptake of these new units, designed to meet the demands of today’s business occupier.”

Speculative and bespoke units will be made available with a construction period of between 6-9 months.

Pre-lets and forward sales are available now with the first phase of construction seeing units available from late Spring 2024.

The buildings are being constructed to a ‘shell’ finish so occupiers have a blank canvas to work with, ensuring the internal configuration reflects their specific operational requirements.

Toby Shaw, a partner at Towler Shaw Roberts said: “Stadium Point is a hugely significant commercial development for Shropshire, with much anticipation in Shrewsbury and further afield for this flagship scheme.

“The creation of this iconic and strategically located site has been eagerly anticipated by local companies together with regional and national operators seeking a key base to expand in the county and beyond.

"The scheme has been carefully designed to provide flexible and innovative accommodation to meet occupiers’ wide-ranging requirements for the 21st century.

“We are delighted to be involved as the appointed agents for Stadium Point on what will become the premier commercial/logistics location for Shrewsbury and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Morris Property, following the successes of their other flagship developments at Vanguard Trade Park and Centurion Park on the north side of town.”