Martin Burdekin

The company, which manufactures consumer household products for major UK and European supermarkets, including many from recycled plastics, has achieved a 95 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions at its Telford site since 2019.

The results were announced in its annual carbon footprint measurement for 2022, which also revealed, as a group, Cedo has achieved a 72 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions across its international operations.

This includes its very own soft plastics recycling centre in Geleen, which is one the largest of its kind in Europe, manufacturing sites in Vietnam and Poland, and the company’s regional offices.

The main driver behind this success is the company’s switch to 100 per cent procured renewable energy since 2019.

Martin Burdekin, Cedo’s Group Sustainability Director, said, “To reduce our Scope 1 and 2 CO2 footprint by over 70 per cent globally – and just shy of 100 per cent in Telford – is a fantastic achievement by the whole Cedo team.

"Our commitment remains to continue to purchase renewable energy where we can and reduce the amount of energy we consume in our direct operations, thereby minimising the emission of greenhouse gases.

"Some great examples of investments we have made to reduce our CO2 footprint include upgrades to our processing lines, optimisation of chillers and compressors, and better management systems and training.”