Inside the warehouse

Following a thriving year of sales and new product launches, manufacturer, Richard Burbidge, has installed further racking to its Chirk warehouse as high product demand for its stairpart collections called for further capacity.

Throughout July and August 2023, Richard Burbidge installed the additional racking, increasing its warehouse storage capacity to over 192 locations, ranging from 3.6m and 4.2m wide racking systems, which will primarily store more hand and base rails.

The decision to invest in the new racking system followed a series of new products that the brand has introduced over the past 6 months alone. Removing product from bulk floor locations has also helped to create further space for handling finished goods inwards and outwards, as well as designated loading and marshalling lanes.

The warehouse will now have room to house any of Richard Burbidge’s new product development, including the latest ‘PaintReady’ collection, which is set to launch later this year. The range of PaintReady stairparts will be offered in multiple lengths, so further capacity was essential.

The expansion also helps to differentiate the brand from other suppliers, due to its ability to offer higher stock levels, after identifying that reliable availability was high on customers’ priority lists when choosing suppliers.

Likewise, it will ensure that Richard Burbidge can accommodate large order quantities for all the distribution channels including Joinery, Trade and DIY.

Josh Burbidge, Managing Director of Richard Burbidge, said: “Expanding our Chirk warehouse capacity has been a vital investment for 2023 and beyond. This follows a rise in product demand for our stairpart collections and we believe this is set to positively affect both sales and the quantities we can offer customers.