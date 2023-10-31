Bridgnorth identified as Dudley Building Society looks to expand branch network

James Paterson

The Dudley has been carrying out studies to understand which locations would benefit most from their face-to-face services as they continue to focus ensuring a physical presence remains available in the high street.

Staff at the Dudley are now in the process of contacting residents in Bridgnorth and surrounding areas to help shape what they may offer in the future.

James Paterson, Chief Executive at the Dudley, said: “We’ve seen the benefit that our presence as a regional and community focused building society has had within our existing branch locations.

"So, we want to bring our services to a wider number of communities within our region, as we continue to grow as a business.

"Through our research, we’ve identified that Bridgnorth is an area that we would like to explore further, and we are eager to understand what local residents’ service preferences are.

"We hope that this insight will help us to better serve future customers to achieve their financial aspirations, and we are looking forward to developing our plans further in the coming months.”

James added: “As we look to expand our branch network, we are also looking for a Head of Retail to drive this change forward, who will ensure that we make the right decisions for both our customers and communities.”