First company moves to Telford's new business park

Councillor Lee Carter, left, with ATW Couriers Managing Director Adam Welborn outside the Orchard Business Park unit.

The growing business, which delivers packages and products for local and national companies, has taken up one of the brand new units at Hortonwood, Telford.

ATW Couriers Ltd was founded by owner and Managing Director Adam Welborn in 2019, but has outgrown its previous premises at Halesfield and moved to Orchard Business Park, where 24 units have been constructed, which cover 60,000 sq.ft across eight buildings on the site.

The units at Orchard Business Park promote a ‘green’ environment and have been designed with space for 26 electric vehicle charging points, roof solar panels and other sustainable features and ecological enhancements.

Tenants have been secured by the Council for another 13 units which are ideal for a range of potential occupiers,

ATW Couriers Ltd, which is open seven days a week and offers a same day delivery service, now has six staff and a fleet of vehicles out on the road.

Adam said: “We’re really pleased with our new unit which is a huge boost for our business at just the right time.

“We transport packages for firms across the UK but we want to build a bigger client base here in Telford and deliver goods for business on our doorstep, as we sub-contract some of our work for companies out of the area.

“We’re really grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for the support we’ve received and I think the Telford Growth Fund is fantastic because it has helped businesses like ours to move into new premises and hopefully grow our client base.”

Councillor Lee Carte, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), added: “It’s great to see ATW Couriers already reaping the benefits of a move to Orchard Business Park

“The site is appealing to a range of businesses from a variety of industry sectors who are keen to benefit from state-of-the art facilities and unit space on an eco-friendly business park.