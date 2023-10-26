Halls secures planning successes for clients as company’s footprint grows

Paul Watson

The team at Halls, based at the company’s Battlefield head office in Shrewsbury, has achieved planning permission for the change of use of farm and light industrial buildings, as well as advising landowners on large housing and commercial developments.

The company is reporting growing demand for its professional services for residential, commercial, agricultural and leisure developments.

Halls manages the complete process, starting with identifying and promoting potential development land, advising of options and then preparing plans and submitting planning applications.

The company, which has nine offices covering Shropshire, Worcestershire, the West Midlands, Cheshire and Mid Wales, can also manage the sale or letting of land and commercial and residential property.

Recent planning successes include the change of use of 14,000 square feet of farm buildings to 10 business or storage units and caravan storage at Mile House Farm, Oswestry.

Planning consent was also secured to change 40,000 sq. ft of buildings to employment and storage uses (B2/B8) at Wardle Hall Farm, Wardle, Nantwich and to convert barns into three dwellings in a Conservation Area adjoining Kinnerley Stores at Kinnerley, near Oswestry.

Halls’ Kidderminster office secured planning approval to convert a light industrial building to a children’s soft play centre.

“We are currently handling numerous pre-application enquiries for different projects including residential, commercial and agricultural schemes across the Shropshire, South Staffordshire, Walsall and Malvern Hills Council areas,” said Paul Watson, Halls’ senior planning consultant. "Projects include a bus depot, new houses, free range poultry sheds and other commercial uses.

“We are also advising landowners over a wide geographical area on Option and Promotion Agreements for large housing and commercial developments. These agreements allow large development companies to use their expertise and finance to engage in long-term promotion of land through the Local Development Plan process, taking between two and 15 years.