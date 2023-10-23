Businessman and football chairman looking to bring village pub 'back to life'

The Breidden

Mike Harris, who is the owner of TNS, is hoping to connect with someone to join a project to either lease or become partners in the Breidden pub in Middletown, near Welshpool.

The Breidden has been a part of the Middletown community for many years and TNS is playing a part in its next chapter with an extensive refurbishment which maintains the integrity of the building.

“The local pub is a huge part of every community," said Mr Harris.

"It’s where people can come together and forget about everything going on in the outside world for a couple of hours.

"The Briedden has been part of the Middletown local community for years, so I’m delighted to be involved in bringing this iconic pub back to life.

"This is an exciting opportunity for someone to be part of a groundbreaking project, to either take on the lease of The Breidden at the start of its new chapter, or to become business partners with myself in this exciting new venture.

"The community remain at the heart of what we’re trying to do here, so I’m looking forward to getting them involved in this project to provide the best possible venue for Middletown and the wider Welshpool community.”