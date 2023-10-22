Berlad Graham expands team across Shropshire

By Matthew PanterBusiness PicksPublished: Last Updated:

A new name in the legal services sector has arrived in the region.

The team at Berlad Graham
The team at Berlad Graham

Berlad Graham LLP has attracted a number of Shropshire solicitors to join the team.

These include Emma Jones, Residential Property Solicitor and Karen Ashton, Licensed Conveyancer.

The pair have a combined 45 years’ experience and are well-known and respected with local agents, financial advisors and clients alike.

The Family department, led by Partner Christine McNeish, has also grown adding Samantha Hoyle to the team.

It means Berlad Graham now have lawyers situated in both Shrewsbury and Telford.

Emma said: “We are delighted to have joined Berlad Graham and to be able to offer our legal services and high level of customer service to residents in the Shropshire area.

"Shrewsbury is a wonderfully vibrant town, and the property market certainly seems to be bucking the national trend. We are very much looking forward to assisting new and existing clients in the future and continuing to build the team.”

Business Picks
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News