Berlad Graham expands team across Shropshire

The team at Berlad Graham

Berlad Graham LLP has attracted a number of Shropshire solicitors to join the team.

These include Emma Jones, Residential Property Solicitor and Karen Ashton, Licensed Conveyancer.

The pair have a combined 45 years’ experience and are well-known and respected with local agents, financial advisors and clients alike.

The Family department, led by Partner Christine McNeish, has also grown adding Samantha Hoyle to the team.

It means Berlad Graham now have lawyers situated in both Shrewsbury and Telford.

Emma said: “We are delighted to have joined Berlad Graham and to be able to offer our legal services and high level of customer service to residents in the Shropshire area.