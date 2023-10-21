M&S submits 'updated' plan for Foodhall in market town

How the new M&S Foodhall in Ludlow could look. Image: M&S

A previous plan had been 'temporarily withdrawn' following concerns over traffic assessments for the site south of Sheet Road, Ludlow.

“We’re pleased to be submitting updated plans to open a brand new M&S Foodhall in Ludlow, which would offer local customers a wide range of great quality, trusted value M&S Food products," said a spokesperson.

"Together with Avenbury Properties and their team, we have considered feedback from our very positive public consultation with the local community, and have worked with Shropshire Council to make further improvements to the proposed store design.

“These plans for a new M&S Foodhall represent a significant investment in the local area and will make a positive contribution to the local economy – both by unlocking employment opportunities for up to 70 people on an allocated employment site which has sat undeveloped for the last eight years, and by helping to attract shoppers to the local area, enhancing the existing, vibrant retail offer in Ludlow.”

Marks & Spencer had temporarily withdrawn plans in May after road experts had urged planners at Shropshire Council to put the brakes on making a decision until they had received updated traffic assessments.

M&S had said the council requested the company withdraw the application for “procedural reasons”.