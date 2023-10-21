Company director disqualified with £30,000 'unpaid' fine after immigration officer swoop

Home Office Immigration Officers had visited Qiang Li at Topdone Limited on September 17, 2021 and issued the food business at 50 High Street, Dawley, with a £30,000 fine which has not been paid.

A spokesperson for the Insolvency Service said that Mr Li had breached his duties as director of Topdone Limited by failing to ensure that it complied with legislative requirements.

"Topdone did not comply with its statutory obligations under The Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act 2006 by employing two people who did not have the right to work.

"Following a visit from Home Office Immigration Officers on September 17, 2021, during which this breach was discovered, Topdone was issued with a penalty notice in the sum of £30,000, which remains unpaid.

"Mr Li was in office as a director of the company at the time of the Home Office visit."

Mr Li's disqualification as a director started on October 10, 2023.

Companies House records that Topdone was incorporated in June 2019 and dissolved as a company on December 27, 2022. It was listed as a 'take-away food shops and mobile food stands' class of business.