Imogen Kelly opened her shop last month

Imogen Kelly opened at Immi’s Cakes and Bakes in St Mary’s Street, Newport on Saturday, September 30 with the shop trading on Fridays and Saturdays.

The business has enjoyed huge customer demand, with cakes selling out but last Wednesday she shared photos of damage caused inside the shop which had left her “in tears”.

It forced the shop's closure and Imogen said: “It wasn’t vandalism and it happened whilst work was being carried out on Tuesday. I’m not a ceiling expert, I just bake cakes!

“However, everyone including the landlords have been supportive and it is getting sorted quickly. The main thing is no-one was hurt and it’s all fixable.

“It just means you’ve all got to wait a little longer for some more cakes and treats but it’ll be worth it!"

Now she has confirmed the shop will reopen on Saturday at 9am.

"Thank you for all your ongoing support, messages and comments, I really appreciate it," she said in a social media post.

"It’s been a crazy week but we’ve got there and it's back to normal hours."

Imogen – ‘Immi’ – who won a contract to bake 22,000 cookies for the Polar Express at the Telford Steam Railway last Christmas, previously said she was ‘lost for words’ after securing the premises.

“The dream has always been to open a shop in Newport,” she said. “I have dreamt about this moment for years.”

She grew up in the town, has always enjoyed baking but started to take things seriously during the pandemic, while studying at University of Warwick.