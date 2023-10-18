Telford career guide launched boost businesses and residents

Help is available for careers in Telford

The Invest Telford Careers Guide is a result of collaborative work following requests from local schools as well the business community wanting to showcase the variety of jobs available locally and across a range of sectors.

It’s designed to inspire and encourage young people as well as those new to the area or looking for a career change to explore the wide range of businesses, sectors, and roles that are available within the borough.

The guide provides valuable insights into the companies in the borough, job opportunities, how to progress in a career, what training or qualifications are needed and the support that is available.

It is intended to inspire and provide practical support for everyone in the community as well as addressing the challenges many companies face with recruitment.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services), said: “We are committed to equipping our future workforce with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed career decisions and to supporting our businesses to expand and our economy to grow.”

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy, added: “We believe that by providing students, parents, and teachers with comprehensive information on different sectors, progression routes, and training options, we are enabling our local talent to flourish, benefitting our young people, families, communities and the economy.”

The career guide aims to help students make informed decisions about their future careers and raise awareness of the diverse labour market within Telford and Wrekin.

It also looks to support parents and teachers in discussing career options with students, highlight the wide range of employment opportunities within each sector, from entry-level to advanced roles and promote local businesses and showcases sectors and job opportunities.