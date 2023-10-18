Aico launches Apprentice of the Year award for 2024

Aico's new Apprentice of the Year scheme

Education is a fundamental principle for Aico with the company believing that providing future installers with industry knowledge and expertise is vital to creating safer communities.

As a result, the Oswestry-based business has introduced the new award to applaud the remarkable accomplishments made by future professionals within their industry.

Aico’s National Sales Manager, Tony Boyle, said: "Our Apprentice of the Year award aims to recognise outstanding apprentices who not only have excellent technical skills but are role models for others in our industry.

"The electrical professionals of tomorrow are so important to our industry, and we aim to highlight and celebrate their success."

The award is now open for entries, with a closing date of January 1, 2024.

All apprentices are required to submit their application forms to marketing@aico.co.uk.

Application forms can be readily accessed at aico.co.uk/news-and-events/apprentice-of-the-year-2024.

From the entries, 12 selected nominees will attend the JTL Training Centre Day in Birmingham to take part in the final assessment.

All apprentices reaching this stage will receive a fully loaded state-of-the-art toolkit.

Following the assessment centre day, the top six apprentices selected will receive an exclusive invitation to the Aico in The Community Awards, set to take place on April 18.