Karl Lee

Mail Solutions, the envelope and print solutions provider, has entered into an agreement to acquire security print business Kalamazoo – a division of integrated communications specialist Adare SEC.

The acquisition is due to complete on October 31.

The deal sees Mail Solutions acquire Kalamazoo as a going concern, with the business’s Redditch site remaining fully operational and all Kalamazoo staff moving across to Mail Solutions under TUPE.

The deal enables the employee-owned Mail Solutions to build on its reputation for quality and excellence in the envelope manufacture and print markets, providing the operation with an established footprint and globally recognised brand-name in the security print arena.

Karl Lee, Managing Director, Mail Solutions Telford, said: “We are delighted and excited to be investing in a renowned brand, with proven operational quality.

"We see great synergy between our existing model and the markets that Kalamazoo operate in. We look forward to supporting the growth of Kalamazoo and look forward to introducing their products and services to our existing clients."

Mail Solutions

"Together, our clients can now look forward to a more comprehensive suite of solutions, backed by cutting-edge technology, innovation and a dedication to sustainability. We are extremely proud of the growth steps that the business is taking and we welcome Kalamazoo to the Mail Solutions family.”

Tony Strong, CEO, Adare SEC, added: “This decision has not been made lightly, and it comes after extensive analysis and discussions with the Board and Executive teams.

"It will enable the wider Adare SEC business to focus on areas that align with our long-term vision and objectives. It was important for us to find the right business to sell to.