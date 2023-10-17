Shropshire marketing agency announces internal promotions

Left to right are: Front row – George Hughes, Amelia Redge, Faye Hudson. Back row – Michelle Jehu, Sarai Gil.

Amelia Redge, Head of Growth & Marketing, has been promoted to Growth Director and will work closely alongside fellow Directors Rob Hughes (Managing Director), Dena Evans (Creative Director) and Chris Murray (Technical Director) to continue the agency’s expansion.

Amelia said: ‘Our recent growth as an agency reflects the value Reech puts on its people and the results we generate for our clients. Continuing to focus on both new and existing client relationships, while contributing to the future of the agency, is something I’m proud to do.’

Reech has also promoted Michelle Jehu to Head of People & Projects, Sarai Gil to Head of Web & Digital Performance, Faye Hudson to Head of Client Strategy and George Hughes to Head of Creative.

The internal promotions mark a continued investment in Reech’s long-term strategy and its dedication to providing the best possible client experience.