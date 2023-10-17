Grainger & Worrall

And trend is expected to continue over the next 12 months, according to new research.

Between quarter two last year and quarter two 2023, the sector saw a 20 per cent increase in insolvencies.

And The Institute for Turnaround’s latest Societal Impact Report says the number of struggling manufacturing businesses rose to 13,660 in the last year against a backdrop of labour shortages, high energy costs, rising interest rates and inflation.

But, during the same period, IFT members, who specialise in business transformation, saved an estimated 55,000 jobs in total, helping UK companies to add £2.6 billion in shareholder value.

The IFT expects that the manufacturing sector – followed by retail and construction - will continue to face the most demand for turnaround expertise in the next 12 months.

The report says that a “temperature test” for the sector would currently be set at amber, heading towards red, with businesses facing a tougher financial climate after 15 years of a benign lending market.

While it describes many manufacturing businesses as being in “survival mode”, the report does highlight “sectoral winners” such as defence and aerospace and those operating in any specialist, added value, non-discretionary markets.

IFT members also reported that over half (54 per cent) of companies they are called in to assist are simply unaware that they are in trouble until it is too late.

However, while turnaround projects typically require an adviser to focus on short-term survival, some 60 per cent of them have involved a full business transformation process in the last year, reflecting the IFT’s focus to “adapt, transform and succeed.”

Milly Camley, CEO of The IFT, said that challenged businesses can transform their fortunes with expert advice.

Milly Camley of The IFT

The advent of restructuring plans, introduced through new company law legislated during the pandemic, can provide a balance sheet reset, thus enabling an authentic company-led turnaround.

“In 2023’s difficult economic climate, the work of our members has never been more important or relevant,” she said.

“Last year, our members saved an estimated 55,000 jobs and protected £2.6 billion in shareholder value. In the next six to 12 months most of our members are forecasting a busier period, as more firms struggle with escalating challenges, including the availability of affordable credit after over a decade of cheap money plus rising inflation and labour costs.

“Sometimes good management teams find themselves struggling due to bad luck or highly leveraged balance sheets that looked viable pre-pandemic. These stressed but viable firms are the ones that members of The IFT support.”

Bridgnorth's Grainger & Worrall, global supplier of parts and prototypes to Formula 1, motorsport and supercar manufacturers, is among those businesses to have faced challenges.

The castings specialist stalled when it tried to branch out into higher volume production, which revealed the firm’s inexperience in operational planning and volume production capacity.

The firm’s problems were exacerbated by the loss of experienced workers after Brexit and during Covid, falling revenues and rising debts.

The first step in the company’s turnaround was to strengthen the management team and restructure the company’s debts. This required bringing experts into the family Board to manage the financial restructuring, and to address operational performance, MI and financial controls.

The successful debt restructure took around six months and achieved funding stability with all the firm’s financial stakeholders, including HMRC. This provided the foundation for the operational turnaround, as it bought time from, and bolstered the confidence of, investors and creditors, allowing Grainger and Worrall the space to adapt, transform and thrive.

The operational turnaround required a root and branch overhaul of the business, including engaging with the firm’s employees to obtain their buy-in to the transformation and improving cashflow forecasting and management, including new customer payment terms and investing in new IT and finance systems.

It also included investing in new machinery, improving operational planning and introducing standard operating procedures to drive higher production and rebuilding credibility with suppliers and customers while also renegotiating contracts to smooth volatile order patterns.

There was also a corporate restructuring, involving a management buyout of three companies in the group, and disposal of a loss-making part of the group.

“It was a very intensive turnaround,” said Andrew Burn, current chairman of Grainger & Worrall, who led the transformation and the MBO. "Over the period, the business transformed its operations, doubled production volume, restored profitability and has an orderbook that secures its financial future.

"By ramping up production from under 1,000 to over 2,000 units per week, we were able to award staff the highest pay rise in the company’s history and, as part of the MBO, shares were reserved for an employee share scheme so they can share in our success.”