Husband and wife admitted as Chartered Legal Executives at London event

George and Sam Heron

George Heron, who is the Alpha Professional Manager at Martin Kaye Solicitors, Telford, was admitted as a Fellow of CILEX in the same year he completed his qualification, in 2021.

But he decided to defer his admission ceremony, so that he and his wife Sam could be admitted at the same time and the pair headed to the admission ceremony which took place at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre at Westminster on Saturday.

To be admitted as a Fellow, both needed to complete a period of qualifying employment and complete a work-based learning portfolio, which George has completed during his time at Martin Kaye Solicitors.

He said: “It was one of the proudest days of my life, from a personal and professional perspective.

"The day marked the culmination of so much hard work and sacrifice; with hours spent in text books, hours upon hours of exams and anxious months waiting for results."