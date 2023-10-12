Dechra sees revenue rise but dip in profits

Global veterinary pharmaceutical business Dechra says it delivered a 'resilient performance' over the financial year and is 'well positioned' moving forward, bosses have said, despite a fall in profit.

Dechra Pharmaceutical
Dechra Pharmaceutical

Dechra, which has one of its veterinary products sites at Sansaw Business Park, Hadnall, Shrewsbury, has revealed group revenue growth of 5.5% to £761.5 million, in its audited preliminary results for the year ended June 30, 2023.

Underlying operating profit decreased by 10.8% to £165.1m, where growth in EU Pharmaceuticals and corporate cost savings were offset by a decline in both NA Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

But Ian Page, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We delivered a resilient performance over the last financial year despite unprecedented changes within the supply chain during the second half.

"We enter the next chapter of our history well positioned to continue executing our strategy in an animal healthcare market set to benefit from numerous structural growth drivers for many years to come."

