Dechra sees revenue rise but dip in profits

Dechra Pharmaceutical

Dechra, which has one of its veterinary products sites at Sansaw Business Park, Hadnall, Shrewsbury, has revealed group revenue growth of 5.5% to £761.5 million, in its audited preliminary results for the year ended June 30, 2023.

Underlying operating profit decreased by 10.8% to £165.1m, where growth in EU Pharmaceuticals and corporate cost savings were offset by a decline in both NA Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

But Ian Page, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We delivered a resilient performance over the last financial year despite unprecedented changes within the supply chain during the second half.