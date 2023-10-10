Swiss-based Bruderer has reinforced its 55-year commitment to the UK by announcing a significant investment in the dedicated site on Hortonwood – a 48,000 sq ft new factory and showroom in Telford in 2024.
A world leading manufacturer of high-speed presses has unveiled its plans for its new factory and showroom in Telford in a move which will also create jobs.
Swiss-based Bruderer has reinforced its 55-year commitment to the UK by announcing a significant investment in the dedicated site on Hortonwood – a 48,000 sq ft new factory and showroom in Telford in 2024.