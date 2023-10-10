GrowRoom makes charity pledge as part of green commitments

Growroom has five main commitments

GrowRoom says it has a primary mission of positive environmental impact and the company's focus will cover five key areas; charity commitments, never funding fossil fuels, using renewable energy, and eco-conscious operations, and green commuting.

The commitments include a bold promise to donate 3 per cent of revenue to environmental charities, including Eden Reforestation Projects and 1% For The Planet, alongside additional charity fundraisers.

GrowRoom has chosen sustainable banking partners that align with their stance against funding fossil fuels, and company pensions are held with PensionBee’s Fossil Fuel Free Plan.

The agency operates on 100 per cent renewable electricity, completely avoiding the use of gas.

Additionally, they are investing in Twemlows solar farm through Shropshire and Telford Community Energy.

Will Bourne, co-founder and SEO director, said: “We believe this is something all businesses need to do, so GrowRoom invites other businesses to join us on this vital journey towards a sustainable future.”