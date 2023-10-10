Beth is trans-fur-ming canines thanks to help from Shropshire Youth Support Trust

Beth Francis

Beth Francis runs Fluff n Buff, a dog grooming business based in Claverley.

She was heled by the youth support trust's ASYSTED scheme and said the funding, support and guidance helped her to rapidly build her business.

BFluff n Buff, offering full grooms, tidy trims, puppy grooms, bath and dries as well as a host of add-on services. She says bookings are already filling up in preparation for Christmas.

“The guidance from Jason Fullwood, the Youth Engagement Lead at SYST was super helpful. Since I opened my own business doors, I have been so encouraged by the response from people locally and around the county and want to thank everyone for helping me start to build my dream with the service I am offering," she said.

“So far, I have groomed over nine breeds of dogs from cavapoos, shih tzus, chihuahuas, retriever’s collies, wheaten terriers, spaniels and poodles."

“I want dogs to feel happy and safe in the salon. Each appointment is on a 1:1 basis, which allows me time to interact with the dogs before their groom so that they can familiarise themselves with their new surroundings. Grooming is so much more than just aesthetics, it’s about the overall health and happiness of the dog.”

Beth joined the ASYSTED Business Programme in early 2023 recommended by the local Job Centre, who signposted her to the support that was on offer. After impressing the ASYSTor panel with her robust business plan and passion for her subject, Beth was awarded funding to achieve her ambition to open her own salon. The funding helped equip the salon with a dog bath, grooming table, dryer, professional clippers, blades, brushes and towels.

Katie Morris, ASYSTor and Group Marketing Director at Morris & Company said: “We were all impressed with Beth’s drive and passion throughout her panel session and were delighted to award her the funding. It has taken great determination, some great marketing and promotion by Beth as well as the quality of her service to build her business so quickly. We are looking forward to watching her continue to flourish.”

“I am tremendously proud of Beth, she came to us with a burning passion to succeed and a desire to launch her business from ground zero” said Jason.

“We worked with her on developing her business idea and witnessed her evolve over time to new heights. Watching her get to panel and get funding to help with her business is something that I am overjoyed with as she deserves everything for all her hard work and commitment to pursuing her dreams.”

Beth holds a Canine First Aid certification and Level 2 qualification in dog grooming, completing a 36-week course designed to hone her craft of clipping, learning how to scissor legs and faces, working with disorders and disabilities in dogs and general animal healthcare. She uses this knowledge to health check dogs who come into her salon, and discussing findings with owners if ever there is a need for concern.

For more information on grooming services, or to book in, please visit @fluffnbuffgrooming (Facebook), @fluff__n__buff (Instagram) or call Beth on 07932636761.