Advertising sign plans hint that Domino's Pizza could be on way to market town

Dominos Pizza

The application for permission to display the advertising signs has been submitted for a site close to the A49 in the town at a retail unit east of Spencer Manufacturing at Orleton Road.

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington said: "The take away will be accessed from Orleton Road, off Parys Road and Sheet Road. It intends to serve residents, local businesses and passing traffic on the A49. The current applications are for four signs to advertise the premises.

"No indication is given of opening hours."