Advertising sign plans hint that Domino's Pizza could be on way to market town

Signs submitted with an advertising application indicate that Domino's Pizza plans to open a small unit at Ludlow Business Park.

The application for permission to display the advertising signs has been submitted for a site close to the A49 in the town at a retail unit east of Spencer Manufacturing at Orleton Road.

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington said: "The take away will be accessed from Orleton Road, off Parys Road and Sheet Road. It intends to serve residents, local businesses and passing traffic on the A49. The current applications are for four signs to advertise the premises.

"No indication is given of opening hours."

Domino's Pizza has been contacted for comment.

