Anwyl Homes will be building the new homes

Anwyl Homes is set to deliver 106 new homes in Bicton Heath having acquired a 11.3-acre site.

Work on the development, to be named Five Oaks, will begin later this month.

The first homes are due to be released for sale in mid-2024. It is anticipated the scheme will be completed in 2026.

The plans were approved by Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee in January.

The two, three and four-bedroom properties will be energy efficient, with wider cavities for extra insulation and solar PV panels to all roofs.

The development will also provide 21 affordable homes.

Phil Dolan, managing director of Anwyl Homes CNW, said: “Shrewsbury has an identified need for new homes.

"The site we’re about to start work on is included in the current local plan for housing development as a sustainable urban extension for Shrewsbury.

“Our development will offer a good choice of private sale properties, while also providing affordable housing for local needs.