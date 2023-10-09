Four Shropshire beauty businesses prove they're nailing it with industry award wins

Yütopia Spa was one of four Shropshire businesses who won awards on Sunday

The Midlands edition of the English Beauty Industry Awards 2023 celebrated the region’s beauty sector at a glamorous event held on Sunday at The Birmingham Conference & Events Centre.

The event recognised and honoured professionals, salons, spas, and beauty businesses that have demonstrated excellence in the industry.

Of the dozens of nominees, four Shropshire businesses took the top spots in their categories.

Laura Davies from Enlightenment Beauty Salon in Telford was named Beauty Therapist of the Year.

Yütopia Spa in Madeley, Telford was named Day Spa of the Year.

Lily’s Beauty Salon in Whitchurch bagged both the 5-Star Make-Up Salon of the Year and Make-Up Team of the Year awards.

The team at Oswestry's Hair Quarterz LTD bagged the 5-Star Hair Salon awards for both the West Midlands and the overall categories.

Posting on Facebook, Laura from Enlightenment said: "I can not quite believe it. It really is thanks to the support I’ve had that I was on that stage last night. I'm so lucky to have the support from all my amazing clients. I love my job and you all make my job worth while."

Telford & Wrekin Council congratulated Yütopia, who received council funding to help open in February.

A council spokesperson said: "We're delighted to see the oriental-inspired spa, which we supported with a Pride in Our High Street business start-up grant to open a new bespoke salon on Madeley High Street in February, go from strength-to-strength and put Madeley on the national map."

A spokesperson for the English Beauty Industry Awards said: “We are thrilled to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the Midlands’ beauty industry professionals.