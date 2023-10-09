Drinks manufacturer secures Tesco link-up with charity set to benefit

William Watkins

The majority of the Welsh large Tesco stores will stock Heartsease Farm Sparkling British Raspberry Lemonade and Sparkling Fiery Ginger Beer.

Raspberry Lemonade bottles in Tesco carry the Pink Ribbon Foundation logo and Radnor Hills will be making a donation for every bottle sold this month.

Heartsease Farm has an ongoing partnership with the Pink Ribbon Foundation, which works with families around the UK affected by breast cancer. The Trust currently supports over 58,000 breast cancer cases a year.

The drinks

William Watkins, managing director of Radnor Hills, said: “We’re delighted that our popular Heartsease Farm sparkling presses will be stocked in the majority of large Tesco stores across Wales and pleased to support Tesco in their drive to list more Welsh-made products in their stores.

“Our drinks reflect the heritage of our farm and our passion for great flavours. We hope Tesco’s customers enjoy drinking them as much as we enjoy making them."

Heartsease Farm is based in Knighton in Mid Wales, where the Watkins family have lived and farmed since 1903.

In 1990, William, who was the son of the fifth generation farmer, decided to diversify from farming into soft drinks after discovering a pure spring water source running below the farm.

Tesco Wales buyer Nathan Edwards said: “From the Welsh mountain summits to the secret hidden waterfalls, Radnor is filled with history, community and culture.