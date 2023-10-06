Process of liquidating established and 'well-respected' Shropshire building firm begins

By David Tooley

A committee of creditors has been formed as the process of liquidating an established and "well respected" Shropshire building company begins in earnest.

Graham Leddington.
Shrewsbury-based JR Slee Building and Joinery Contractors Limited is understood to have been owed a 'low six figure' sum by a major national organisation following a contract dispute.

