Shrewsbury-based JR Slee Building and Joinery Contractors Limited is understood to have been owed a 'low six figure' sum by a major national organisation following a contract dispute.
A committee of creditors has been formed as the process of liquidating an established and "well respected" Shropshire building company begins in earnest.
