Uk car sales rose 21pc in September

The Nissan Qashqai was the UK's top seller in September

The latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed that September was the 14th consecutive month of growth.

It was the second busiest of the year after March, with the new number plate delivering its traditional market surge despite the challenging economic backdrop.

Jaguar Land Rover,which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 north of Wolverhampton,enjoyed sales growth above the national average.

Land Rover was up 28.1 per cent to 6,117 with Jaguar sales rising 25.8 per cent to 2,008.

MG,which is based at Longbridge and has its cars made abroad, experienced a 44 per cent rise to 12,616.

Volkswagen had the highest sales of any marque at 22,313-up 17.4 per cent. The Nisaan Qashqai was the best selling model at 8,565.

Mike Hawes, the SMMT chief executive, said: "A bumper September means the new car market remains strong despite economic challenges. However, with tougher electric vehicle targets for manufacturers coming into force next year, we need to accelerate the transition, encouraging all motorists to make the switch.

"This means adding carrots to the stick – creating private purchase incentives aligned with business benefits, equalising on-street charging VAT with off-street domestic rates and mandating chargepoint rollout in line with how electric vehicle sales are now to be dictated. The forthcoming Autumn Statement is the perfect opportunity to create the conditions that will deliver the zero emission mobility essential to our shared net zero ambition."

Growth continued to be driven by large fleets, which rose 40.8 percent to 143,256 cars to reach a market share of 52.5 per cent. Private consumer demand was up 5.8 per cent to 122,944.

Electrified vehicle uptake continued to grow in the month, with plug-in hybrid vehicles up 50.9 per cent to take a 6.8 percent market share and hybrid electric vehicles up 30.7 percent to account for 13.9 percent of all registrations. Battery electric vehicles recorded their 41st consecutive month of growth – with 45,323 drivers making the switch, an 18.9 per cent rise.

BEV volume increases were driven entirely by fleet purchases, which rose by 50.6 per cent.

Mark Oakley, director of AA Cars, said: "September’s arrival of the new ‘73 registration plates helped the new car market extend its unbroken run of increasing sales to an impressive 14 straight months.

“Demand is holding up well despite the financial challenges households are facing, with many drivers who’d been waiting to upgrade or replace their old car choosing to do so as the new plates came in.

“The supply problems of last year are thankfully in the rear view mirror now. A host of attractive new models have come onto the market in recent months, and 12 per cent more cars rolled off the UK’s production lines in August compared to the same month last year.

“For now it’s too early to gauge what impact, if any, the Government’s decision to push back the upcoming ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will have on demand.

“Either way, greater choice and increasing competition between EV manufacturers continue to drive up sales of new electric models – which were up 18.9 per cent year-on-year in September.

“This in turn is boosting supply in the used car market, as more second-hand and nearly-new EVs appear on dealers’ forecourts and provide a more affordable option for drivers who are looking to go green.”

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car marketplace Motorway.co.uk, commented: “Despite the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales being delayed to 2035, another month of strong new sales will bring fresh optimism to the car industry.