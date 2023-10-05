Telford's RBSL lodges plan for gym as part of staff wellbeing plans

RBSL

Rheinmetall BAE Systems, based at Hadley Castle Works, Hadley has put forward proposals to Telford & Wrekin Council for the creation of a new staff welfare facility, called the Bowman Building.

Under the plans, revealed in a Design and Access Statement prepared by The Space Studio, the single storey building would see the removal of a current temporary structure.

A new building would consist of a gym, shower and changing facilities, plus toilet and office space.

A report says RBSL are undertaking several expansion projects at the site over the next few years and 'the creation of the enhanced employee welfare facilities is a key part of the site development plan'.

The statement adds: "The new Bowman Building will be become an integral part of the site wide development at RBSL and would hold 20 to 25 people.

"An existing building in this location is a prefabricated portacabin and the space is insufficient for the provisions that RBSL are hoping to provide for their staff.

"The existing building is also in a bad state of repair typical of a portacabin and is an ideal location for the Bowman building, adjacent to the car park and providing ease of access for staff members.

"The scale and shape of the new unit reflect the buildings surrounding the main factory building in the centre of the site.

"The new unit will not look out of place within the industrial setting of

the site."

The plans come as RBSL has made ‘significant progress’ as it moves closer to rolling the first British Army Boxer Vehicle off its production line.

The company officially began work on delivering more than 260 of the Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle at its site earlier this year, having invested £40m in the 29-acre facility.

Last month it confirmed welding has been completed on the first UK manufactured mission module for the programme. It will now move into paint and assembly for the next stage of the manufacturing process.

Brian Fisher, MIV production manager said it was a major milestone and added: “The first and second Mission Modules have progressed through the welding assembly stations and we are delighted.

“The MIV team have worked diligently and performed really well to get us to this position and our team of welders are continuing to gain knowledge and experience daily, whilst highlighting improvements within the manufacturing process.

“This is significant progress and we are moving closer each day to Boxer rolling off the production lines at Telford.”