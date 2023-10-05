Telford sheet metal firm to be wound up after 'decline in orders'

The notice can be seen at thegazette.co.uk

V&L Limited, trading as V&L Sheet Metal Solutions, appointed joint liquidators – Nick Lee and Dean Nelson, of PKF Smith Cooper – on September 28, after a meeting of creditors.

The company was based at Unit C3, Stafford Park11 and Mr Lee, of PKF Smith Cooper, said: "The business started in 2005 and was always based in Telford.

"Due to a general decline in orders since the pandemic, it had to cease to trade and enter voluntary liquidation and I was appointed liquidator."

A notice on The Gazette Official Public Record says: "Notice is given that at a General Meeting of the Company, duly convened and held at PKF Smith Cooper on September 25, a special resolution was passed that the company be wound up voluntarily; and an ordinary resolution was passed appointing the Joint Liquidators for the purposes of the winding-up."