Telford business celebrates award nomination

The MyWorkwear team

MyWorkwear, a supplier of embroidered and printed clothing, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the SME of the Year Award in the Midlands and East region at the MAKE UK Manufacturing Awards 2023.

The company’s award submission detailed its ambition of increasing turnover by 25 per cent in the 2023-24 financial year as well as its investment in new machinery and equipment at its Telford-based premises.

Furthermore, it detailed the supplier's commitment to consistently upskilling staff members as well as its support for the local community and commitment to its chosen charity, Race Against Dementia.

James Worthington, Co-Owner and Co-Managing Director of MyWorkwear said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been named as a finalist.

"We are proud members of the MAKE UK Association and to be named as finalists against some fantastic competition. This nomination is a testament to the hard work of the team.”