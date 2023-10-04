'Lost for words': Telford company's joy after hat-trick of awards

Autocraft are celebrating

Autocraft Telford, tasted success at the 2023 Bodyshop Magazine Awards, which were held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

Autocraft took home the 'Large Bodyshop of the Year' award, the coveted 'Environmental Trailblazer' award, and celebrated vehicle damage assessor, Kareem Zaman, receiving the '30 under 30: Rising Star' award.

The triumphs came on the heels of Autocraft's double victory at the NBRA Greener Bodyshop Awards just two weeks earlier, where they clinched the 'NBRA Gold Level' award and the 'Carbon Footprint' award.

In 2021, Autocraft became the first bodyshop in the country to achieve carbon-neutral status.

However, this year has seen the pinnacle of their environmental efforts to date, with a significant investment of £250,000 into a 470 solar panel installation atop their sprawling 25,000 sq. ft headquarters in Hortonwood, Telford.

Autocraft's director, Darren Fielding, said: "We are lost for words, really. The Bodyshop Magazine Awards is a massively prestigious event within our industry, and to be recognized in three separate areas of our business at the same event is something we are incredibly proud of.

"To be named as ‘Large Bodyshop of the Year’ is a massive achievement for us as it’s such a highly-respected award within our industry.”

Matt Fielding, added: "To win the 'Environmental Trailblazer' award, despite not even applying for it, made winning it all the more special. It reinforces our belief in the importance of sustainable practices in the automotive repair industry."